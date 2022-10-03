Russia-Ukraine conflict: Will Biden’s personal stake help end the war?

(Image: AP)

The Russian annexation of four Ukrainian provinces has evoked widespread condemnation from Kyiv and the western countries, sparking off concerns about a major escalation that could get the United States directly involved in the ongoing conflict.

However, it could also prepare the ground for direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden to ensure that the conflict does not widen and deteriorate into a nuclear conflagration.

While announcing the annexation on Friday, Putin said Russia has “four new regions” and called the residents of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which make 15 percent of Ukraine’s territory, as “our citizens forever.”

In a speech before hundreds of dignitaries at Kremlin's St George’s Hall, Putin claimed: “This is the will of millions of people. We will defend our land with all our strength and all our means.”

The nuclear fear

This means that Russia, which has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, could use these weapons of mass destruction to defend itself or the territory of Ukraine that has been incorporated into Russia.

The Russian position has been articulated several times since the Ukraine war began in February. In the past few days, such a possibility has been repeated by not only Putin but also by the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Russian leaders have made it clear that they do not consider the US and the European countries to be “neutral” as they have been supplying sophisticated weapons to Ukraine that have been used against Russian troops in the war.

The annexation of the new territory by Russia was preceded by referenda in the four regions dominated by Russian speakers. They were asked if they would like to join the Russian Federation and the results were overwhelmingly in favour of Moscow.

Ukraine’s NATO card

While the US and its western allies have rejected the referenda as “sham,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

A NATO membership will allow the US and other members of the military alliance to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Besides, under article 5 of the NATO charter and its collective defence principle, it will also bring the 30-member countries of the alliance to defend Ukraine when it is under attack.

However, this particular article has so far been used only once—in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US. Russia has warned the West not to help Ukraine to get nuclear weapons and warned that this could have severe consequences.

Recently, Medvedev said: “If the threat to Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond.”

US, Indian positions in the UN

The US reacted to the development by moving a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to condemn Russia and get countries to not recognise its referenda in Ukraine.

India and China, along with Gabon and Brazil, abstained on the resolution that got the support from 10 members in the council. But it could not be adopted since Russia, a veto-wielding member of the UN Security Council, prevented it.

India has consistently abstained from most anti-Russian resolutions in the UNSC and the UN General Assembly as it felt this would only aggravate the situation and not help in bringing an early end to the conflict.

Delhi does not support the annexation of any territory of a sovereign country. But it does not believe that by passing resolutions against Russia the current situation can be improved.

During discussions with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Indian leaders have called for the immediate cessation of violence and return to negotiations to find a peaceful resolution to the outstanding differences.

Narendra Modi told Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan last month that this is not the era of war, and ways should be found to bring an early end to the Ukraine conflict.

Biden’s personal stake

But the Russian annexation has posed a serious challenge for Joe Biden in the run-up to the crucial mid-term poll for the US Congress in November.

If Biden’s Democratic Party loses mid-term polls, the control of both Houses of the US parliament — the House of Representatives and the Senate — will be controlled by the Republicans. This would, in effect, turn Biden into a “lame duck” President for the rest of his term and prevent him from taking any crucial decision.

However, an effective policy to end the Ukraine war could boost his image and improve the chances of victory for the Democratic Party in the forthcoming polls.

But Biden is at a loss to come up with a policy that could restore peace in Ukraine. The wide range of sanctions that he and the European countries imposed on Russia have not helped in preventing Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

The supply of sophisticated weapons has led to some victories for the Ukraine army but they have not been decisive enough to overwhelm the Russian forces and win the war.

Moreover, any attempt by Ukraine to wrest the annexed regions from Russia’s control can lead Moscow to use the nuclear weapons against Kyiv. The devastating consequences of such a possibility will majorly escalate and widen the conflict.

A direct talk between the US and Russian presidents could prevent the situation from deteriorating further and pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Therefore, how America responds to the challenge thrown by Russia will now determine the course of the Ukraine war and also the future of Europe and beyond.