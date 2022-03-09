English
    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukraine health system 'engulfed' by war, says WHO

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation had so far verified 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances, resulting in 10 deaths and 16 injuries.

    AFP
    March 09, 2022 / 10:56 PM IST
    WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File image: AP)

    

    The war with Russia has sparked a health crisis in Ukraine, the World Health Organization warned Wednesday, decrying at least 18 verified attacks on health care facilities and personnel.

    The UN health agency said Ukraine's health system was proving "remarkably resilient" following Russia's invasion on February 24.

    But WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan warned that the violence, which in the space of two weeks has driven nearly 2.2 million people to flee the country, was also creating a multipronged health crisis.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Fighter jets to Ukraine a step too far for NATO wary of war with Russia

    Some 1,000 health facilities, including hospitals and health clinics, are situated within 10 kilometres of the frontlines, he said.

    "The health system is becoming engulfed in this conflict, engulfed in this crisis," he told a press conference.

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation had so far verified 18 attacks on health facilities, health workers and ambulances, resulting in 10 deaths and 16 injuries.

    "These attacks deprive whole communities of health care," he told a press conference.

    Despite the challenges, Ryan said there was no sign yet that Ukraine's health system as a whole was on the verge of collapse.

    "I think it has been remarkably resilient given the stresses it has come under," he said.

    But "there are certainly elements of that health care system, particularly those parts of the infrastructure, of the workforce that are working on the frontlines, that are coming under intense pressure," he said.

    'Hypothermia and frostbite':

    A number of health care facilities were struggling to function as access to power, clean water and fuel for generators dwindled in many places, he said.

    The conditions made fertile ground for infectious diseases like Covid-19, measles or cholera, the WHO said.

    "You put that many people in desperation, on the move, women and children packed together, people in basements, people stressed, people, not eating, not sleeping... infectious diseases can rip through populations like this."

    Some of the biggest challenges have been  hypothermia and frostbite.

    Others include respiratory disease and lacking treatment for cancer, heart disease and mental illness.

    Only a halt to the war could rein in Ukraine's health crisis, WHO said.

    A number of European countries have meanwhile seen stocks of iodine fly off the shelves due to fears it may be needed to counter the risks of thyroid cancer if Russia's invasion of Ukraine results in a nuclear incident.

    Ryan said he did not think individuals across Europe needed to stock up on iodine now.

    But, he said, "governments are well advised to ensure that their preparedness plans and their supply chains are in place, should such a horrific eventuality occur."
    Tags: #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russian invasion #Ukraine health system #World Health Organization
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 10:56 pm
