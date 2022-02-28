English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict: UK mulls actions to stop anyone from profiting from Russian invasion

    Secondary sanctions could be used to punish third countries who seek to do business with Russia.

    Reuters
    February 28, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)

    Britain is looking at secondary sanctions to target those who seek to profit from gaps left in trade resulting from sanctions that were imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

    Secondary sanctions could be used to punish third countries who seek to do business with Russia.

    ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia

    When asked if she will consider secondary sanctions – sanctions not against Russian entities but against entities in other countries that seek to profit from the gap left in trade – Truss told parliament: "Yes, we are looking at that."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russian invasion #United Kingdom
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 10:23 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.