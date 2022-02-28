English
    Russia Ukraine Conflict: Switzerland adopts EU sanctions against Russia

    Switzerland's government has been trying to balance its condemnation of Russia's actions with its history of neutrality and as an intermediary between opposing countries.

    Associated Press
    February 28, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Swiss president says Russia's attack on Ukraine is unacceptable and Switzerland will adopt European Union sanctions, including asset freezes, targeting Russians all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favourite havens to park their money.

    Ignazio Cassis told a news conference Monday that Russia's invasion was intolerable on moral and political grounds.

    Switzerland's government has been trying to balance its condemnation of Russia's actions with its history of neutrality and as an intermediary between opposing countries.

    Referring to the Swiss executive body, he added: The Federal Council has decided to take up fully the sanctions of the European Union, including the asset freezes. Switzerland is not a European Union member but is all but surrounded by four EU countries: Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

    Associated Press
