English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 21, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin-Joe Biden 'accept in principle' to hold a Ukraine summit: Elysee

    The summit, proposed by France's Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said, adding that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday.

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said, provided Russia does not invade its neighbor. In a statement released early Monday, the Elysee Palace said Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe."

    "Presidents Biden and Putin

    have both accepted the principle of such a summit," the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to. The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The announcement - released after a volley of phone calls between Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic - comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup up and down the Ukrainian border.

    Nerves were further frayed after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armor and troops close to Ukraine. The White House said Biden was canceling a trip to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour meeting of his National Security Council.

    U.S.-based satellite imagery company Maxar reported multiple new deployments of Russian military units in forests, farms, and industrial areas as little as 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine - something Maxar said represented a change from what had been seen in recent weeks.

    "Until recently, most of the deployments had been seen primarily positioned at or near existing military garrisons and training areas," the company said. Blinken told CNN "everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious," adding the West was equally prepared if Moscow invades. "Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."
    • February 21, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | In Ukraine conflict, even the elderly gear up for the battlefront

      Elderly men and women, some well past retirement age, are getting ready to fight on either side of the separatist conflict in Ukraine as tensions ratchet higher by the day. Fighting between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army has been dragging on for eight years but an increase in shelling in recent days has deepened Western fears that Russia could use the conflict as a pretext to invade Ukraine – an accusation that Moscow denies.

      In the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, less than 20 km (12 miles) from the nearest trenches, grizzled pensioners are among those coming forward to volunteer for Territorial Defence units where they receive basic weapons and first aid training. Anton, a welder in his late 50s, said he was sending his family away for safety to relatives in central Ukraine and staying to defend the city from potential attack.

    • February 21, 2022 / 07:08 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit

      U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said, provided Russia does not invade its neighbor. In a statement released early Monday, the Elysee Palace said Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe."

      "Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit," the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to. The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The announcement - released after a volley of phone calls between Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic - comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup up and down the Ukrainian border.

      Nerves were further frayed after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armor and troops close to Ukraine. The White House said Biden was canceling a trip to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour meeting of his National Security Council.

      U.S.-based satellite imagery company Maxar reported multiple new deployments of Russian military units in forests, farms, and industrial areas as little as 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine - something Maxar said represented a change from what had been seen in recent weeks.

      "Until recently, most of the deployments had been seen primarily positioned at or near existing military garrisons and training areas," the company said. Blinken told CNN "everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious," adding the West was equally prepared if Moscow invades. "Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 21, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces

      Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported. RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the incident occurred late on Sunday.

    • February 21, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin-Joe Biden 'accept in principle' to hold a Ukraine summit: Elysee

      US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle to hold a summit, which can only happen if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday. The summit, proposed by France's Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said, adding that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday. 

    • February 21, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

      Welcome to the Russia Ukraine conflict LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest developments

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.