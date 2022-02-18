English
    February 18, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high': Joe Biden

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, despite Ukraine's Western allies meeting similar announcements with scepticism.

    "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent

    bases," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

    State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

    Thursday's announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

    NATO, the United States and European leaders have denied, however, that there is any meaningful pullback of Russian troops and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's military personnel were actually rotating.

    Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind pro-Moscow separatists in fighting that broke out that year and has claimed more than 14,000 lives.
    • February 18, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Russian invasion of Ukraine could add 10-15% selling pressure on crypto, analyst says, as bitcoin plunges 8%

      Bitcoin plunged 8% on Thursday amid broad sell-offs of risky assets, amid renewed fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.  Bitcoin BTCUSD, -0.66% was recently trading at around $40,660, down about 40% from its all-time high in November, according to CoinDesk data.  “Bitcoin is the ultimate risky asset, and a Ukraine invasion would keep crypto selling pressure going another 10-15% over the short-term,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a Thursday note. 

      President Joe Biden on Thursday told reporters that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very high” and said an invasion could occur “not now” but “in a manner of several days.” Investors are also watching for any signs on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy, as some investors are now pricing in about six interest-rate increases this year, though minutes of the January meeting released Wednesday provided few new details.

      “The outlook for bitcoin remains mostly bullish, but if long-term growth prospects start taking a bigger hit from aggressive Fed tightening, institutional investors might scale down their bets,” Moya wrote. U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.78% booked its largest drop since November, shedding more than 600 points. The S&P 500  SPX, -2.12%  dropped about 2.1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP, -2.88%  declined about 2.9%.

    • February 18, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Upates | Ukraine legalises cryptocurrencies amid soaring tensions with Russia

      Ukraine legalised cryptocurrencies on Thursday even as its tensions with Russia have roiled global markets in the past week due to global concerns over the prospect of a wider war, with more than 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian frontier. "Ukraine is already in top-5 countries on cryptocurrency usage. Today we made one more step forward: Parliament adopted law on virtual assets! This will legalize crypto exchangers and cryptocurrencies, and Ukrainians could protect their assets from possible abuse or fraud," said Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Twitter.

      Bitcoin donations have soared to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking groups, some of which have supplied equipment to government forces, according to a report showing such groups received more than $550,000 worth of cryptocurrency in 2021. The report, published by blockchain researcher Elliptic, suggests digital currencies are growing in importance as a funding method for volunteer groups backing Ukraine's government as fears of an attack by Russian troops massed near its border grow. Moscow denies planning an attack. Cryptocurrency worth just $6,000 was raised by the groups in 2020, Elliptic said.

    • February 18, 2022 / 06:18 AM IST

      Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

      World dignitaries raced for solutions, but suspicions between East and West only seemed to grow, as NATO allies rejected Russian assertions it was pulling back troops from exercises that had fueled fears of an attack. Russia is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces around Ukraine’s borders.

      Concerns escalated in the West over what exactly Russia is doing with those troops, which included an estimated 60% of Russia's overall ground forces. The Kremlin insists it has no plans to invade, but it has long considered Ukraine part of its sphere of influence and NATO's eastward expansion an existential threat.

    • February 18, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

      Welcome to the LIVE blog of Russia Ukraine conflict. We will bring you the latest developments of the standoff.

    Video of the day

