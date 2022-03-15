English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine, say network

    Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

    AFP
    March 15, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
    Representative image | PC: AP

    Representative image | PC: AP


    A cameraman for Fox News, Pierre Zakrzewski, has been killed in Ukraine outside Kyiv, the US network said Tuesday.


    Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

    Hall, a Briton who works as the network's State Department correspondent, remains hospitalized in Ukraine, Scott said.

    ALSO READ: Russia imposes sanctions on US President Joe Biden and several top US officials

    "Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott said. "His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched."

    Close

    Related stories

    Zakrzewski, who was based in London, had been working in Ukraine since February.

    On Sunday, a US journalist was shot dead and another wounded in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

    Video documentary maker Brent Renaud, 50, was working for Time Studios on a project about global refugee issues, the media outlet said.

    The International Federation of Journalists identified the wounded journalist as American photographer Juan Arredondo.

    A Ukrainian who had been in the same car as the Americans was also wounded, according to a medic at the scene.

    AFP
    Tags: #Fox News cameraman #Pierre Zakrzewski #Russia Ukraine Conflict
    first published: Mar 15, 2022 09:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.