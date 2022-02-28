English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia-Ukraine conflict: ECGC reviews country risk rating of Russia

    Revising its underwriting policy on Russia, ECGC has now put that country in Restricted Cover Category (RCC-I) from the earlier 'Open Cover' category.

    PTI
    February 28, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    Russia has drawn sanctions from the UK and the US following its attack in Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

    Russia has drawn sanctions from the UK and the US following its attack in Ukraine (Image: Reuters)

    Government-owned ECGC on Monday said it has modified the insurance cover category for Indian exports to Russia, under which revolving limits are approved on a case-to-case basis, amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) in a communication has said that ''based on the near-term commercial outlook, it has been decided to modify the country-risk classification of Russia under the short-term and medium and long-term with effect from February 25.'' Revising its underwriting policy on Russia, ECGC has now put that country in Restricted Cover Category (RCC-I) from the earlier 'Open Cover' category.

    Open cover categories enable policyholders to obtain cover on a more liberalised basis. In a press release, the corporation clarified that coverage on export to Russia has not been withdrawn.

    ''In view of the prevailing situation, ECGC carried out a review of the country risk rating of Russia as per its extant underwriting policy. Accordingly, w.e.f (with effect from) February 25, 2022, the cover category of Russia has been modified from Open Cover to RCC-I for which revolving limits (normally valid for a year) are approved specifically on a case to case basis,'' it said.

    Catch all the live updates of Russia-Ukraine military conflict

    Close

    Related stories

    It is further clarified that this change has been made to ensure that ECGC is able to assess and monitor the risks covered under its export credit insurance policies and to place appropriate risk mitigation measures.

    The measure, it said, will also enable the exporters / banks in India in assessing the export payment realization prospects from buyers and/or banks in Russia.

    ''The customers have been suitably advised to contact their servicing branch of ECGC for cover on shipments to Russia. ECGC continues to monitor the situation and further review of the underwriting policy will be undertaken based on future developments,'' it added.

    India's exports to Russia stood at USD 2.65 billion in 2020-21. The exports to Ukraine during the same period was USD 451 million.
    PTI
    Tags: #Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) #Russia #Russia Ukraine Military Conflict #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 08:08 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.