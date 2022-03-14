Russia-Ukraine Conflict: China says US spreading 'disinformation' over Ukraine issue

Irpin is also where Russian troops on March 13 opened fire on the car of U.S. video journalist Brent Renaud, killing him and wounding a colleague. (Image: AP)

China on Monday termed as "malicious" the US allegation that Russia has requested for military assistance in its operations against Ukraine and accused America of spreading "disinformation" against it over the Ukraine issue.

Asked about reports quoting US officials that Russia has asked China for military equipment to be used in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that Beijing has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks. The US has been constantly spreading disinformation targeting China recently over the Ukraine issue. this is malicious," he said.

What is pressing now is that all parties should exercise restraint and strive to cool down the situation, rather than fuelling the tension," Zhao told reporters.We should promote diplomatic settlements instead of further escalating the situation," he said.

His comments came as a senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Rome on Monday. The two sides will exchange views on China-US relations as well as international and regional issues of common interest, Zhao said.

Reports from Washington quoted a US official as saying that Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its military offensive in Ukraine. Ahead of his meeting with Yang, Sullivan warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.

We will not allow that to go forward, he said. In his talks with Yang, Sullivan said he will indeed be looking for limits in what Beijing will do for Moscow. I'm not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats," he told CNN on Sunday.

But what I will tell you is we are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there absolutely will be consequences if China helps Russia backfill its losses from the sanctions. We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world, he said.

Ever since Russia began military operations in Ukraine last month, China, a close ally of Moscow, has been treading a fine line, declining to condemn it as an invasion.On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his annual press conference, said that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.

"No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," he added.