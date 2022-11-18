English
    Russia to wait for full Nord Stream damage assessment before any repair decision, Kremlin says

    Swedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that gross sabotage had taken place.

    Reuters
    November 18, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
    The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. (Image: Handout / 2022 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)

    Russia will wait until a full damage assessment to the Nord Stream gas pipelines is done before deciding on any repairs, if any, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

    Swedish investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that gross sabotage had taken place.

    Neither Gazprom, nor the Nord Stream 1 and 2 replied to Reuters requests for comment.

     
    Tags: #Kremlin #Nord Stream gas pipelines #Russia
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 03:25 pm