Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia to vaccinate high risk groups against COVID-19 towards end of year

Russia this month became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, prompting international experts to question its safety and efficacy.

Reuters

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that mass vaccination of high risk groups in the country against COVID-19 would begin in November-December this year, Russian news agencies reported.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 08:00 pm

