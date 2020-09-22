172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|russia-to-register-second-covid-19-vaccine-by-october-15-5871311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 02:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia to register second COVID-19 vaccine by October 15

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Reuters
Representative image
Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 by October 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.
