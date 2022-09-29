Russia to annex four occupied Ukraine regions Friday: Kremlin

The Russia-Ukraine war broke out on Feb 24, 2022 (File image: AP)

Moscow will formally annex four Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Thursday.

"Tomorrow in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace at 15:00 (1200 GMT) a signing ceremony will take place on the incorporation of the new territories into Russia," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Putin will make a speech at this event.