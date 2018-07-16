App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russia targeted by almost '25 million cyber-attacks' during World Cup: Vladimir Putin

"During the period of the World Cup, almost 25 million cyber-attacks and other criminal acts on the information structures in Russia, linked in one way or another to the World Cup, were neutralized," Putin said during a meeting yesterday with security services.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Russia was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the World Cup, President Vladimir Putin said, though he did not indicate who may have been behind the attacks.

The comments were reported by the Kremlin today.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 12:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Vladimir Putin #World News

