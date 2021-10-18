MARKET NEWS

English
Russia suspends work of NATO Military Liaison Mission in Moscow: FM Sergei Lavrov

'We are suspending the work of our official mission to NATO, including the work of our military representative from November 1 or it could take a few more days,' Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia was also shutting down the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow.

AFP
October 18, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that Moscow was suspending its mission to NATO and was also closing the Western military bloc's liaison mission in a new diplomatic row.

"We are suspending the work of our official mission to NATO, including the work of our military representative from November 1 or it could take a few more days," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia was also shutting down the alliance's liaison mission in Moscow.
AFP
Tags: #NATO #Russia #Sergei Lavrov #World News
first published: Oct 18, 2021 05:47 pm

