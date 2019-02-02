Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: Vladimir Putin

Putin on February 2 said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty.
President Vladimir Putin on February 2 said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported."Our American partners have announced they are suspending their participation in the deal, and we are also suspending our participation," he said of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
