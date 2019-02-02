App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russia suspending missile treaty after US move: Vladimir Putin

Putin on February 2 said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
President Vladimir Putin on February 2 said Russia was suspending its participation in a key Cold War-era missile treaty in a mirror response to a US move the day before, agencies reported.

"Our American partners have announced they are suspending their participation in the deal, and we are also suspending our participation," he said of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 03:28 pm

