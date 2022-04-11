English
    Russia strikes S-300 missile systems given to Ukraine by European state

    Reuters
    April 11, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST
    Russia has destroyed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems which had been supplied to Ukraine by a European country, Russia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

    Russia did not say which European country had supplied the S-300 systems.

    Slovakia, which had donated such a missile system to Ukraine, denied on Sunday that the one it supplied had been hit. It said such reports were Russian lies.

    Russian forces also shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft near the city of Izium and destroyed two ammunition depots, one of which was near the southern city of Mykolaiv, the Russian defence ministry said.



    Reuters
