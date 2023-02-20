 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war

Associated Press
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

The event, known as the International Defense Exhibition and Conference and held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, underscores how the Gulf Arab federation has sought to embrace Moscow while balancing its ties to the West.

United Arab Emirates (AP)  Russia offered weapons for sale on Monday at a biennial arms fair in the United Arab Emirates, ranging from Kalashnikov assault rifles to missile systems  despite facing sanctions from the West over its war on Ukraine.

As Russia's war on Ukraine approaches its first anniversary on Friday, Russian money continues to flood into Dubai's red-hot real estate market.

Daily flights between the Emirates and Moscow continue as the war grinds on, providing a rare lifeline for both those fleeing conscription and the Russian elite. The U.S. Treasury has already expressed concerns about the amount of Russian cash flowing into the Arabian Peninsula country.