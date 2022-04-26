 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia seeks to reduce existing "serious" risks of nuclear war: Sergei Lavrov

Reuters
Apr 26, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST

"This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable," Lavrov told Russia's state television, based on a transcript provided on the ministry's website.

Russia stands for ruling out the threat of nuclear conflicts despite high risks at the moment and wants to reduce all chances of "artificially" elevating those risks, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a television interview aired late on Monday.

"I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, And we must not underestimate it."

Reuters
TAGS: #Nuclear war #Russia #Sergei Lavrov #World News
first published: Apr 26, 2022 06:58 am
