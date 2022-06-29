English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia security forces detain mayor of Ukrainian city of Kherson: Officials

    Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It was occupied during the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, and a large part of the local population has left the region.

    Reuters
    June 29, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    Russia-installed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region said their security forces had detained Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow Moscow's orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor was abducted.

    Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, sits just northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It was occupied during the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, and a large part of the local population has left the region.

    "I can confirm that Kolykhayev was detained by the commandant's (military police) office," Ekaterina Gubareva, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Halyna Lyashevska, an adviser to Kolykhayev, said the mayor was abducted after refusing to cooperate with Russian occupiers of the Ukrainian.

    "This morning, the mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhayev came to one of the utility facilities where the remaining employees of the city council were working," Lyashevska said on her Facebook page.

    Close

    Related stories

    "As soon as he got out of the car, he was immediately detained by the armed national guards and, most likely, the FSB," she said, referring to Russia's Federal Security Services.

    Another Moscow-installed deputy in the region, Kirill Stremousov, told the Russian state RIA news agency earlier on Monday that Kolykhayev did "much damage" to Russia's "denazification process" in Ukraine.

    "Finally, he was neutralized," RIA cited Stremousov as saying.

    Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

    Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports of Kolykhayev's abduction and there was no official confirmation from Ukrainian authorities.

    Kolykhayev's case follows past abductions of Ukrainian officials in territory under Moscow's control, including Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, who said he faced hours of "hard" interrogations when abducted in March.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Kherson #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 06:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.