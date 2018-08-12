Russia says will cut holdings of US securities amid sanctions: Report

Russia will increasingly use roubles and other currencies, including the euro, rather than the US dollar in its settlements.
Russia will continue decreasing its holdings of US securities in response to new US sanctions on Moscow, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, RIA state news agency reported on Sunday.Russia will increasingly use roubles and other currencies, including the euro, rather than the US dollar in its settlements, Siluanov said, speaking on state TV.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 06:40 pm