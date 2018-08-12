App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 06:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia says will cut holdings of US securities amid sanctions: Report

Russia will increasingly use roubles and other currencies, including the euro, rather than the US dollar in its settlements.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russia will continue decreasing its holdings of US securities in response to new US sanctions on Moscow, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, RIA state news agency reported on Sunday.

Russia will increasingly use roubles and other currencies, including the euro, rather than the US dollar in its settlements, Siluanov said, speaking on state TV.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Russia #US #World News

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.