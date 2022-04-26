English
    Russia says Western weapons in Ukraine legitimate targets for Russian military

    "These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation," Lavrov told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry's website.

    Reuters
    April 26, 2022 / 05:57 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Deliveries of Western weaponry to Ukraine mean that the NATO alliance is "in essence engaged in war with Russia" and Moscow views these weapons as legitimate targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview aired on Monday.

    "These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation," Lavrov told state television in an interview posted on the foreign ministry's website.

    "Storage facilities in western Ukraine have been targeted more than once (by Russian forces). How can it be otherwise?" Lavror said. "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war."



    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 05:57 am
