Russia says West 'destabilised' G20 talks: ministry

Feb 26, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST

"We regret that the activities of the G20 continue to be destabilised by the Western collective and used in an anti-Russian... way," the foreign ministry said.

The ministry called on the West to "renounce its destructive policy as soon as possible, to acknowledge the objective realities of a multipolar world". Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image)

Russia on Saturday accused the West of destabilising the G20 finance ministers' meeting in India by trying to force through a joint statement on Ukraine that stalled because of disagreements.

Moscow accused the United States, the European Union and the G7 nations of having "disrupted the adoption of collective decisions" by trying to impose their "diktat" by what they said was "clear blackmail".

Their aim had been to impose their interpretation of the Ukraine conflict in the joint statement by means of lobbying and "ultimatums", said the ministry statement.