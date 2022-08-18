 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia says Ukraine preparing a "provocation" during UN head visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters
Aug 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

In a statement, the ministry said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, or in the nearby districts.

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Russia's Defence Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 19 when U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guteres is due to visit, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, or in the nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.

Reuters
TAGS: #Russia #Ukraine #UN #United Nations #World News #Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
first published: Aug 18, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.