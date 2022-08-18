English
    Russia says Ukraine preparing a "provocation" during UN head visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    In a statement, the ministry said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, or in the nearby districts.

    Reuters
    August 18, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

    Russia's Defence Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 19 when U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guteres is due to visit, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

    The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 12:11 pm
