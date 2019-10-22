App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 06:41 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia says Turkey's operation violates Syria's territorial integrity: Report

Syromolotov, who said only the Russian and Iranian militaries had the legal right to be in Syria, made the comments as President Vladimir Putin held talks in southern Russia with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 22 that Turkey's incursion into northern Syria was violating Syria's territorial integrity, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov as saying.

Syromolotov, who said only the Russian and Iranian militaries had the legal right to be in Syria, made the comments as President Vladimir Putin held talks in southern Russia with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan.

Syromolotov was also quoted as saying he expected the Putin-Erdogan meeting to clarify who controlled oil-rich parts of northeast Syria.

Close
 

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 06:38 pm

tags #Russia #Syria #Turkey #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.