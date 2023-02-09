English
    Russia says there will be consequences for US after Nord Stream blasts report

    The White House on Wednesday dismissed the Hersh report, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    File image of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (Representative image: AP)

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday there will be consequences for the United States after a blog by a U.S. investigative journalist had alleged the U.S. was behind the explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

    Ryabkov also told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that the report by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, was not a surprise for Russia.

    The White House on Wednesday dismissed the Hersh report, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden.

    Earlier on Thursday, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said that the report should become the basis for an international investigation, said on Thursday.