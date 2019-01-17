App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia says sent BBC second demand for information about ownership: Media report

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure that it said London was applying on the operations of a Kremlin-funded broadcaster in Britain.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Russia's state communications regulator said it has sent the BBC a second demand for documents about its ownership because the information the British public broadcaster provided was not "exhaustive", Interfax news agency reported on January 17.

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure that it said London was applying on the operations of a Kremlin-funded broadcaster in Britain.

 
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #BBC #Companies #world

