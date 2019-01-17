Russia says sent BBC second demand for information about ownership: Media report

Russia said last month it was launching an investigation into the BBC in response to pressure that it said London was applying on the operations of a Kremlin-funded broadcaster in Britain.
Russia's state communications regulator said it has sent the BBC a second demand for documents about its ownership because the information the British public broadcaster provided was not "exhaustive", Interfax news agency reported on January 17.
