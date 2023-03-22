 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia says sending uranium ammo to Kyiv would be 'serious' escalation

AFP
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be "forced to react" to any such British moves.

Moscow has been reacting to a written response by a UK defence minister, Annabel Goldie, who was asked whether "any of the ammunition currently being supplied to Ukraine contains depleted uranium". (Russian President Vladimir Putin - File image)

Russia on Wednesday warned of a "serious" escalation of the Ukraine crisis if Britain gives Kyiv armour piercing ammunition which contains depleted uranium.

"This is a step towards a further escalation, and a serious one at that," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

He added that the use of such ammunition would "sharply reduce" Ukraine's ability to "produce high-quality, uncontaminated food".

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be "forced to react" to any such British moves.