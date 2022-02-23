English
    Russia says it will evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine

    "Our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and employees of the Embassy and Consulates General. To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate staff of Russian missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," it said in a statement.

    Reuters
    February 23, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russia has made a decision to evacuate its diplomatic staff from Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 07:25 am

