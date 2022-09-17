English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis.Click to watch
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions

    Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, remain normal, according to the ministry. It said two incidents of Ukrainian shelling were recorded near the plant on Saturday.

    Reuters
    September 17, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST

    Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv of carrying out shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

    Russian forces conducted their strikes in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to the ministry, which added that Ukrainian forces had carried out an unsuccessful offensive near Pravdyne in Kherson.

    Radiation levels at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, remain normal, according to the ministry. It said two incidents of Ukrainian shelling were recorded near the plant on Saturday.

    A spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry denied that Ukrainian forces had carried out shelling near the facility in the south of the country.

    Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant. The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia and its occupation of the facility.

    Close

    Related stories

    Alexey Kulemzin, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, said on Telegram that four people had been killed by shelling in a central part of the city. Fragments of French-made Caesar howitzer shells were found, Kulemzin added.

    The TASS news agency meanwhile cited local authorities in Russia's Belgorod region as saying that one person had been killed by Ukrainian shelling.

    Reuters was not immediately able to verify battlefield reports.

    In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have retaken territory previously held by Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. East and south of there, Russia has concentrated forces for months in Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, to expand territory held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.
    Reuters
    Tags: #nuclear plant #Russia #Ukraine #war #Zaporizhzhia
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 09:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.