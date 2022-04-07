English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia says it destroyed fuel storage facilities in four Ukrainian cities

    The ministry said the facilities were used by Ukraine to supply its troops near the cities of Mykolaiv and Kharkiv and in the Donbas region in the far southeast.

    Reuters
    April 07, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: AP)

    The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday its missiles had destroyed four fuel storage facilities in the Ukrainian cities of Mykolayiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Chuhuiv overnight.

    Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

    Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions in an effort to force Russia to withdraw its forces.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 01:07 pm
