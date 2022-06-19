English
    Russia says eastern attack is going well, strikes Ukraine with missiles

    ”The offensive in the Sievierodonetsk direction is developing successfully,” Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a video statement. He said the settlement of Metyolkine, on the eastern outskirts of the city, had been taken.

    Reuters
    June 19, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    Russia said on Sunday that its offensive against Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine was proceeding successfully after it took control of a district in the outskirts of the city.

    ”The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to strike military targets on the territory of Ukraine,” he said.

    Konashenkov said long-range Kalibr cruise missiles struck a command centre in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing Ukrainian generals and officers, including from the general staff.

    Reuters was unable to independently verify the details or toll of Russia’s strikes on Ukraine.

    Russia also said it had destroyed 10 155-mm M777 howitzers and up to 20 military vehicles in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv that had been supplied by Western countries over the past 10 days.

    Iskander missiles struck a Kharkiv tank repair plant in Ukraine, destroying two multiple rocket launch systems, Konashenkov said.

     
    Tags: #missiles #Russia #Sievierodonetsk #strikes #Ukraine
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 04:54 pm
