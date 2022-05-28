English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia says carried out hypersonic missile test

    The missile was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate stationed in the Barents Sea and "successfully hit" a target stationed 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) away in the White Sea in the Arctic, the defence ministry said.

    AFP
    May 28, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    Russian forces waged an all-out assault on May 24 to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river, a battle that could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the industrial heartland of Donbas. (Source: Reuters)

    Russian forces waged an all-out assault on May 24 to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin eastern cities straddling a river, a battle that could determine the success or failure of Moscow's main campaign in the industrial heartland of Donbas. (Source: Reuters)

    Russian forces Saturday announced a latest successful test of their Zircon hypersonic cruise missile as Moscow steps up its Ukraine offensive.

    The missile was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate stationed in the Barents Sea and "successfully hit" a target stationed 1,000 kilometres (625 miles) away in the White Sea in the Arctic, the defence ministry said.

    The ministry added the test was undertaken as part of ongoing "testing of new weapons".

    The first official Zircon test, which President Vladimir Putin described as a "great event," came in October 2020. Other tests followed, from the same frigate and from a submerged submarine.

    The latest test of a hypersonic weapon comes as Russia looks to be making ground in its offensive launched in Ukraine in late February.

    Close

    The weapon can reach speeds of between five and ten times the speed of sound and has a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometres.

    In March, Moscow said it had used for the first time in combat its high-precision Kinzhal, or dagger, hypersonic missile.

    Putin has described the missiles as a family of new "invincible" arms in Russia's arsenal.

    The new generation-weaponry, unveiled by Putin in 2018, are more difficult to track and intercept by missile defence systems than conventional weapons, owing to their speed but also as they are launched at lower altitude towards their target.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #hypersonic missile #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Ukraine
    first published: May 28, 2022 04:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.