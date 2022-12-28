 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia retaliates on oil price cap as eastern Ukraine sees heavy fighting

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on Dec. 5, President Vladimir Putin decreed.

(Representative image)

Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on Dec. 5, President Vladimir Putin decreed.

The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine - without upsetting markets by actually blocking Russian supply.

Under the cap, oil traders who want to retain access to Western financing for such crucial aspects of global shipping as insurance must promise not to pay above $60 per barrel for Russian seaborne oil.

That is close to the current price for Russian oil, but far below the prices at which Russia was able to sell it for much of the past year, when windfall energy profits helped Moscow offset the impact of financial sanctions.

The decree from Putin, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to "actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organisations joining them".