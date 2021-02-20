Russia reports first known cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

(Image: News18 Creative)

The first case of H5N8 avian influenza in humans, in the world, has been found in Russia. Scientists from Russia's research centre Vector have confirmed it, said the country's public-health chief Anna Popova.

In a televised speech on February 20, Popova confirmed seven cases being detected in workers in a poultry farm in southern Russia. Information regarding these seven cases has also been sent to the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said.

"All the seven people that I have mentioned feel fine, they had only mild clinical symptoms," Popova assured, as quoted by ANI.

She also mentioned that as of now the disease is non-contagious, but "only time will tell how future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier".