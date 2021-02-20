MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Russia reports first known cases of H5N8 bird flu in humans

Seven cases of H5N8 avian influenza have been detected in workers in a poultry farm in southern Russia. Information regarding these seven cases has also been sent to the World Health Organisation.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

The first case of H5N8 avian influenza in humans, in the world, has been found in Russia. Scientists from Russia's research centre Vector have confirmed it, said the country's public-health chief Anna Popova.

In a televised speech on February 20, Popova confirmed seven cases being detected in workers in a poultry farm in southern Russia. Information regarding these seven cases has also been sent to the World Health Organisation (WHO), he said.

"All the seven people that I have mentioned feel fine, they had only mild clinical symptoms," Popova assured, as quoted by ANI.

She also mentioned that as of now the disease is non-contagious, but "only time will tell how future mutations will allow it to overcome this barrier".

"The discovery of this strain now gives us all, the whole world, time to prepare for possible mutations and the possibility to react in a timely way and develop test systems and vaccines," said Papova, as reported by Bloomberg.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bird flu #H5N8 bird flu #Health #Russai #World News
first published: Feb 20, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.