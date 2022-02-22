English
    Russia remains 'open to diplomacy' over Ukraine: UN ambassador

    The emergency session followed Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy to the breakaway regions, a move roundly decried during the meeting by the United States and allies.

    AFP
    February 22, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response. (Image: AFP)

    Russian envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya on Monday said Moscow remains "open to diplomacy" but stressed the need to defend separatist areas from what he dubbed Ukrainian aggession.

    "We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution," he said during an emergency UN Security Council meeting. "However, allowing a new bloodbath in the Donbass is something we do not intend to do."

    The emergency session followed Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy to the breakaway regions, a move roundly decried during the meeting by the United States and allies.
