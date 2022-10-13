English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia rebukes Germany, Denmark and Sweden for not inviting it to Nord Stream probe

    "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the foreign ministry said.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 03:40 PM IST

    Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

    "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the foreign ministry said.

    The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Denmark #European Union #Germany #Kremlin #Nord Stream pipelines #Nord Stream probe #Russia #Sweden
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.