Russia rebukes Germany, Denmark and Sweden for not inviting it to Nord Stream probe

Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the foreign ministry said.

The cause of the ruptures in the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea, remains unclear, but European Union countries have pointed to sabotage.