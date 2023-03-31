 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

Russia policy says West is 'existential' threat: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

AFP
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:24 PM IST

The announcement comes as Russia's relationship with Western countries has plunged over Russia's decision to deploy troops to Ukraine last year.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File image)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that a new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin identifies the West as posing an "existential" threat to Moscow.

The announcement comes as Russia's relationship with Western countries has plunged over Russia's decision to deploy troops to Ukraine last year.

"The existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country, driven by the actions of unfriendly states is recognised" in the policy, Lavrov said during a televised meeting of Russia's security council.

"The United States of America is directly named as the main instigator and driver of anti-Russian sentiment," he added.