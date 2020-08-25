172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|russia-parliament-orders-probe-into-possible-foreign-link-to-alleged-navalny-poisoning-5755851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia parliament orders probe into possible foreign link to alleged Navalny poisoning

The Kremlin said earlier on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to Navalny's grave illness and that a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning was not yet conclusive.

Reuters
File image of Alexei Navalny (Reuters)
File image of Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament on August 25 ordered one of its committees to probe whether foreign forces were behind the alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a bid to fuel tensions in Russia.

"The State Duma security committee will be instructed to analyse what happened in order to understand whether this was an attempt on the part of foreign states to harm the health of a Russian citizen to fuel tensions inside Russia, as well as to formulate fresh accusations against our country," speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 09:40 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.