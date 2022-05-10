English
    Russia not planning to close embassies in Europe

    "This is not in our tradition," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told RIA.

    PTI
    May 10, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on April 16, 2022, in Moscow.

    Russia is not planning to proactively close its embassies in Europe in response to unfriendly measures by the West and expansion of sanctions against Moscow, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a deputy foreign minister.

    "Therefore, we believe that the work of diplomatic representative offices is important."

    On Monday, Russia's ambassador to Poland was doused in a red substance by people protesting against the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet Military Cemetery in Warsaw to mark the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

    Moscow sent a "strong protest" note afterwards.



    PTI
    Tags: #Europe #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: May 10, 2022 07:51 am
