Russia not bothered by oil price cap; will negotiate directly with partner countries: Sergey Lavrov

PTI
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:52 PM IST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on European security issues that Moscow was not bothered about the price cap set to be imposed by the West on its oil exports.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia on Thursday said it was not bothered at a possible price cap on its crude oil proposed by the West, saying Moscow will negotiate directly with its partners like India and China as the price should be decided between the producers and consumers, and "not someone who just decided to punish someone." Members of the G7 have agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in a bid to hit Moscow's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. Countries want to reach an agreement ahead of December 5, when Europe's embargo on Russian crude travelling by sea takes effect.

"We are not interested in what the price cap will be, we will negotiate with our partners directly, and the partners who continue to work with us will not look at these caps and will not give any guarantees to those who illegally introduce them," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.

Lavrov stressed that there is always a balance of interests in negotiations with India, China, Turkey, and other major buyers of Russian energy resources in terms of timing, volumes, and prices.

"It should be decided on a mutual basis between producers and consumers, and not someone who just decided to punish someone," the Russian foreign minister said.

The introduction of a price cap on Russian oil will mean that countries that agree to the policy will only be permitted to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products transported via sea that are sold at or below the price cap.