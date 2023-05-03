English
    Russia launches unsuccessful strikes on Kyiv: Ukraine

    Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region and most of eastern Ukraine, with the skies clearing only at dawn.

    Reuters
    May 03, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    Russia launched a third nightly round of attacks on Kyiv in six days, city authorities said early on Wednesday, but air defence systems destroyed all its drones, with no immediate reports of casualties or destruction.

    "All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital," Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing initial details.

    Russia used Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attacks, it added. It was not immediately known how many drones were shot down.

    Reuters
