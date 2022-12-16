 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia launches new missile attacks on Ukraine

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Explosions were heard in the eastern city of Kharkiv and local officials said critical infrastructure had been hit. Local officials in the Black Sea region of Odesa said critical infrastructure had also been hit there.

Russia launched a new barrage of missile at Ukraine on Friday and air defence systems went into operation across the country, Ukrainian officials said.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions in the capital Kyiv. It was not immediately clear if any were caused by missiles getting through air defences.

There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear what critical infrastructure had been hit.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office said on the Telegram messaging app.

As many as 60 Russian missiles had been spotted heading for Ukraine, said Vitaly Kim, who is the governor of the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine.