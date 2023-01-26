English
    Russia fires dozens of missiles, drones at Ukraine

    Ukrainian military spokesman Yuriy Ignat told local media that several Russian Tu-95 bombers had launched the missile attack from northern region of Murmansk.

    AFP
    January 26, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Russian forces fired more than 30 missiles at targets across Ukraine early on Thursday, hours after two dozen Iran-made attack drones were shot down by air defences, the Ukrainian military said.

    "We expect more than 30 missiles, which have already started to appear in various territories. Air defence systems are working," Ignat said. At least 15 were shot down.

    Earlier, Ukraine's air force said it had shot down a cluster of Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russian forces from the Sea of Azov in the south of the country.