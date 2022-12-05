 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia launches heavy new missile strikes, at least two dead - officials

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the country in what officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

Representative Image

Russia unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine on Monday, killing two people, destroying homes in the southeast and causing major power outages, officials said.

Air raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and across the country in what officials described as the latest wave of Russian missile strikes since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

The attack followed a spate of heavy Russian air strikes on energy facilities in recent weeks. Kyiv authorities had earlier told residents they would be able to stop imposing emergency blackouts after repair work following the previous attacks.

Netblocks, a London-based internet monitor, said that connectivity had plunged in multiple Ukrainian regions during the strikes.

Throngs of people packed into the Ukrainian capital's vast underground metro to take shelter. Men, women and children sat gloomily wrapped up in warm hats, thick coats and wearing their hoods up. Temperatures hovered at around -5 degrees Celsius (23°Fahrenheit).

"Don't ignore the alarm," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said as air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine.