Russia launches biggest strikes on Ukraine in months

President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered a far-reaching series of missile strikes against cities across Ukraine on Monday morning, hitting the heart of the capital and other areas far from the front line in its broadest aerial assault against civilians and critical infrastructure since the early days of its invasion.

Russia’s attacks killed at least nine people nationwide, Ukrainian authorities said, and knocked out power and other key services in multiple cities. Putin said the strikes were in response to a blast that hit a key Russian bridge over the weekend, which he called a “terrorist attack.” He threatened further strikes if Ukraine continued to hit Russian targets.

The barrage of strikes — from Lviv in the west to Mykolaiv in the south and Kharkiv in the northeast — slammed into civilian areas and apparently also sought to cripple energy facilities as winter approaches. The explosions blew out the windows of buildings in central Kyiv, set vehicles ablaze and sent residents scrambling for shelter at a time when many were heading for school or work.

The attacks demonstrated that Russia still has the ability to strike deep into Ukraine and terrorize civilians, even as Moscow’s forces struggle on the battlefield in the eighth month of its invasion. Ukrainian troops have reclaimed more than 1,200 miles of territory in the east and south in recent weeks, and Putin has faced mounting criticism of his army’s performance and growing opposition to his call-up of hundreds of thousands of civilians into military service.

Here are the latest developments:

— At least 10 Ukrainian cities came under attack, and regional officials said that electrical power stations and power lines were among the main targets of the strikes. Electricity outages disrupted internet service, and several cities were left without power and central heating, officials said.

— Ukrainians had been bracing for retaliatory attacks following the explosion Saturday that damaged a bridge linking Russia with Crimea. The strike embarrassed Moscow and could hinder its ability to supply its occupying forces in southern Ukraine.

— Ukrainian artillery strikes hit the regions of Belgorod and Kursk in western Russia, according to a statement from Russia’s main investigative agency. There was no immediate confirmation of the strikes.

By Michael Schwirtz, Megan Specia and Austin Ramzy