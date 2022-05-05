English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes: Defence ministry

    "The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine", the defence ministry said. "Over 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed".

    Reuters
    May 05, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
    A view shows tulips in front of a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21. (Image: Reuters)

    A view shows tulips in front of a residential building heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 21. (Image: Reuters)

    Russia said on Thursday that its artillery struck multiple Ukrainian positions and strongholds overnight, killing over 600 fighters.

    "The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine", the defence ministry said. "Over 600 nationalists and 61 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed".

    The defence ministry also said its missiles destroyed aviation equipment at the Kanatovo airfield in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region and a large ammunition depot in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

    Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

    Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: May 5, 2022 02:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.