    Russia intimidating opponents of Ukraine war: Acting UN rights chief

    The acting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that Russia was intimidating opponents of the war in Ukraine.

    Reuters
    September 12, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war

    

    "In the Russian Federation, the intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression and association," Nada Al- Nashif said in a speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

    She also said Moscow was violating the right to access information by pressuring journalists, blocking the internet and through other forms of censorship.
    Reuters
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 02:03 pm
