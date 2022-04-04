English
    Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of 'unfriendly countries'

    The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.

    Reuters
    April 04, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems "unfriendly" in response to sanctions over Ukraine.


    The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia's simplified visa issuance regime with some European Union countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Iceland.


    It also ordered the Russian foreign ministry and other bodies to decide on introducing personal entry restrictions on "foreign citizens and stateless people who commit unfriendly actions against Russia, its citizens or its legal entities."


    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict 

    Last month the Russian government approved a list of unfriendly countries including United States, Canada, Britain, EU states and Ukraine, among others.


    Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

    Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin #World News
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 06:03 pm
